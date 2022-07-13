Fix last date for UG admissions after declaration of CBSE Class 12 results: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to fix their deadline for admission to undergraduate courses after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Noting that some universities have started their admission process even though the CBSE was yet to declare the Class 12 results, Kumar said the CBSE students will be deprived of admission if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to results declaration by the board.

''UGC has requested all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of Class 12 by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses,'' he said.

The move comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week reached out to the commission requesting it to ask universities to fix their admission schedule in accordance with their results.

''It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session 2022-23. In this scenario, the students of CBSE will be deprived of admission if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE results declaration,'' the UGC said in a letter to vice chancellors.

''It is, therefore, requested that all higher education institutions fix the last date of admission to undergraduate courses after the declaration of CBSE results to provide sufficient time to such candidates,'' it added.

The CBSE is likely to declare the board exam results by month-end. The board exam schedule was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.