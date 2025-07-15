IIM Bangalore launches first-ever UG degrees in economics, data science; admissions begin this Sept

Breaking from tradition, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will introduce its first undergraduate programmes in August 2026, marking a major shift in its academic offerings. The two full-time four-year honours degrees, BSc (Hons) in Economics and BSc (Hons) in Data Science, will be offered at IIMB’s upcoming Jigani campus under the newly launched School of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Admissions for the inaugural batch open in September 2025. Each course will initially take in 40 students, with plans to scale up to 640 students by 2031 as infrastructure expands.

The admission process includes a national-level entrance test and a personal interview. Eligible applicants must be under 20 years of age (22 for reserved categories) as of August 1, 2025, and must have scored at least 60% in Mathematics in Class 12 and an overall 60% in Class 10.

The annual fee has been set at ₹8.5 lakh. However, IIMB has committed to ensuring access by offering need-based financial aid, with 20% of funds provisioned toward this.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the curriculum allows for a three-year exit with a degree. Minors in Business and the complementary field (Data Science or Economics) are available. Core modules include ethics, communication, and philosophy, and the programme incorporates two internships and a term abroad.

Explaining the rationale, Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “We want to equip young minds with analytical, ethical, and contextual capabilities so they can lead with purpose in a rapidly evolving world.”

Professor PD Jose, overseeing the Jigani campus, said the curriculum blends technical expertise with liberal arts. “India needs skilled, empathetic leaders capable of solving complex problems through collaborative and data-driven methods,” he said.

Dean of Programmes, Professor Mukta Kulkarni, confirmed that placement support will be embedded in the structure. “We are designing this with real-world relevance, not just theory, but application,” she said, citing strong industry linkages.

Professor Sourav Mukherji, Dean of Alumni Relations and Development, called it a pivotal moment. “We are used to engaging with mature learners. Undergraduate teaching will demand a new mindset, but it is a challenge we are ready for and one that our alumni are backing enthusiastically,” he said.

IIMB also intends to expand the undergraduate portfolio in the coming years, with planned programmes in Sustainability and Behavioural Sciences.