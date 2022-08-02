IIT-Delhi may establish campus in UAE: Education Ministry

The government has asked the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to explore the possibility of establishing a campus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.



Citing the joint India-UAE Vision Statement on February 18, 2022, Sarkar said, “The leaders agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the United Arab Estimates.” He further said as a follow up to this, IIT Delhi requested the Indian Ambassador to UAE to identify and arrange a meeting with the authorities concerned in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) was identified as the relevant authority in UAE for the purpose. Sarkar underscored, “In the first ADEK-IITD meeting, both sides made presentations about their respective organisations and conveyed their eagerness and enthusiasm to move forward with this project.”

He also noted that in the second meeting, ADEK invited representatives from the Department of Economic Development and from the Advanced Technology Research Council who made presentations on the economic vision and research priorities of Abu Dhabi respectively.

Following this, IIT Delhi made a presentation on the model for mentoring in new IITs by older IITs and shared experiences in IIT Ropar and IIT Jammu, the minister added.