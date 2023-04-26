JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result today: Where, how to check JEE session 2 results

The result of the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 is likely to be announced today. The results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. NTA has already released the final provisional answer keys of JEE Main Session 2 on the official website on Monday at midnight.

Candidates can check the results using their application numbers and dates of birth.

Along with the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results, NTA will also announce the JEE Main cut-off marks for appearing in IIT JEE Advanced and all India ranks. In addition, the names of all India toppers will also be announced alongside other details.

If we look at the past trends, NTA is expected to announce JEE Mains results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) first and then the results for paper 2.

The exams for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 were conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on April 19. However, the final answer key will be released along with the final results.

Candidates must keep an eye on the NTA official website to check the results as soon as it gets out. Candidates will be required to keep their application number handy to check JEE Mains result online.

Here is how to check your JEE Mains Session 2 result:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Click and open the link to view JEE Main scorecards.

Log in using the required credentials

Click on view your result

Now you can download the scorecard

