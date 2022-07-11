JEE Mains 2022: 14 candidates secure 100 marks; maximum perfect scorers from Telangana 

JEE-Mains session 1 2022 results were released today. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for conducting the competitive entrance exam, 14 candidates have scored 100. Maximum number of perfect scorers are from Telangana, followed by Andhra Pradesh, according to news agency PTI.

Top scorers from Telangana are Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Rupesh Biyani, Aniket Chattopadhyay and Dheeraj Kurukunda. Other candidates who scored a perfect 100 are Boya Harsen Sathvik (Karnataka), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Navya (Rajasthan), Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh), Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana) and Sneha Pareek (Assam).

The NTA released the results of the JEE-Mains 2022 exam on official websites-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 paper 1 – BE/BTech and paper 2—Barch/BPlanning were conducted between June 23 to June 29. Around 8.67 lakh candidates registered whereas 7.69 lakh appeared for the JEE-Mains 2022 session 1 exam.

An NTA official told PTI that the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The official explained, “NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees.”

Candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE Mains 2022 examination, as per the NTA. Candidates, however, may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the institute where they want to take admission.

All India rank is collated and declared after session 2 of JEE Mains. Based on the results of JEE Mains session 1 and session 2 papers, top 2.45 lakh students are eligible for the JEE-Advanced exam for admission into 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), NITs, IIITs and any other government-funded engineering colleges.

(With agency inputs)

