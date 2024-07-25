NEET-UG 2024 revised results released by NTA, How to check, counselling docs, details here

In a recent announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised results for the NEET UG 2024 examination. Candidates who participated in the medical entrance exam are now able to access their updated scorecards by logging in with their credentials on the designated portal.

The student can check their result on NTA's official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Students can find the required documents for NEET UG counselling 2024 listed below:

- NEET 2024 Result/Rank letter issued by NTA

- 8 passport-sized photographs (matching those submitted with the application form)

- Hall ticket issued by NTA

- Class 10 Certificate

- Allotment Letter issued by MCC

- Class 12 Certificate

- Class 12 Marks Sheet

- Date of Birth Certificate

- Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Students are encouraged to check their results promptly as the revised scores may impact their future academic pursuits in the medical field.

The Supreme Court dismissed appeals calling for the cancellation and re-administration of the controversial NEET-UG 2024 examination, concluding that there was no substantial evidence to indicate that systemic breaches had compromised the integrity of the examination.

The major revisions in the results will be due to SC's decision on the Physics question, which reportedly had two answers earlier. NTA initially rewarded marks to students for marking any of the two options. However, after the SC's ruling and the observations by the IIT-Delhi professors, the court ruled that only one option would be considered at the right answer.

This decision by the apex court will lead to a revision in the marks of over 4 lakh students who had marked the incorrect option in the question. Out of these 4 lakhs, 44 of those students were declared exam toppers by NTA after they received grace marks for the Physics question.

After revision, these students will get 715 out of 720, bringing down the total number of toppers from 61 to 17.