NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT Madras retains overall top spot, IISc Bengaluru best research institution

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot among institutes all over India whereas Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was the best among research institutions as per the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. Eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) have figured in the top 10 engineering institutions in the country as per the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the rankings on September 9 (Thursday). This list can be accessed on the official NIRF website – nirfindia.org.

These rankings are released under various categories like engineering, pharmacy, management, overall, research, law, university, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), medical, college, and architecture. Education ministry has allotted these rankings on the basis of teaching, peer perception, graduation outcome, research and professional practice, learning and resources, outreach and inclusivity.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-school whereas Jamia Hamdard was declared as the top pharma institution, as per this list. Delhi’s Miranda House secured the first rank in the colleges category followed by Delhi’s Lady Sri Ram College for Women and Chennai’s Loyola College in the colleges category.

AIIMS Delhi got the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College Vellore.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

