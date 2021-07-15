scorecardresearch
No plans to reopen Delhi schools for now: Kejriwal

Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process if complete we would not like to take risk with children, the Delhi CM told reporters.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in light of the safety of students and faculty amidst Covid-19 (Source:PTI) The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in light of the safety of students and faculty amidst Covid-19 (Source:PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the national capital for now. "Like we are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process if complete we would not like to take risk with children. So there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal told reporters.

He was responding to a question about whether schools in Delhi will begin to reopen like in other states.

