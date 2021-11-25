No prior approval required for students of other boards to join CBSE-affiliated schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided that students shifting to CBSE-affiliated schools from other boards will no longer require its prior approval. The board has made this change in light of many students from foreign boards taking admission in CBSE-affiliated schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official notification, CBSE stated that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have been shifting to India. Hence, many students who were previously studying in schools outside India are now joining schools that are affiliated with the CBSE.

Till now, students from other boards were admitted to CBSE-affiliated schools based on the equivalency of classes of the two different boards. Hence, whenever students were shifting from foreign boards to CBSE, they were applying through the school to the CBSE to grant them approval to seek admission in Classes 9 to 12, based on the equivalency.

CBSE has now done away with this process. "Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE had decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required to the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE," the board noted in an official statement.

The board has uploaded an equivalency list for Classes 10 and 12 of foreign boards with similar classes as the CBSE to its official website. "Hereinafter, admissions can be provided to the students by the schools without seeking any approval from the CBSE," read the statement.

