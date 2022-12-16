NTA releases examination calendar for academic year 2023-24; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for academic year 2023-24. Candidates can check the exam schedule of some major examinations from the official website nta.ac.in.

According to the notification, the Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1 is scheduled from January 24 to 31, 2023, except January 26. Meanwhile, Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 2 will be held between April 6 to 12, 2023 excluding April 7 and 9.

Moreover, ICAR AIEEA 2023 will be held between April 26-29, 2023. While, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2023 has been scheduled for May 7, 2023. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023.

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860). This is for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardised tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 1.

JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Also Read: JEE (Main) 2023 to be conducted in two sessions: Check exam dates, other details