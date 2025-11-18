QS Sustainability Rankings 2026: India in global top 4 with 103 universities; IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee among colleges that made it 

India has recorded a strong presence in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2026, with 103 universities making the cut. The country is now among just four higher education systems worldwide to have more than 100 institutions featured in the list.

Globally, Lund University, Sweden, has taken the No. 1 spot for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2023. The University of Toronto, which held the top position in 2024 and 2025, has moved to second place, while UCL has risen two spots to third, according to PTI.

In India, IIT Delhi continues to lead. The institute is placed 205th worldwide, and QS notes that it has improved its overall score compared to last year. “Of the 103 universities from India, 32 improve their ranking this year, 15 retain the same rank as last year and 30 drop. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is once again India’s best performing institution, this year appearing at 205th. However, the institution’s overall score is higher than in the previous iteration,” the London-based agency said.

Fifteen IITs feature in the 2026 list, and several have recorded substantial progress. “Among the 15 IITs that feature in the ranking this year, six improve their ranking in 2026 compared to the 2025 iteration. IIT Delhi is one of six IITs that has made significant progress since the inaugural ranking three years ago,” QS added.

A number of Indian institutions have also achieved their best-ever ranking this year, including nine that have entered the top 700: Vellore Institute of Technology; IIT Roorkee; Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences; Lovely Professional University; Panjab University; Banaras Hindu University; NIT Rourkela; IIT-BHU; and UPES.

QS CEO Jessica Turner said Indian universities continue to stand out in key sustainability measures. “Overall, Indian universities excel in knowledge exchange and environmental sustainability. The higher education system also boasts some outstanding individual performances, especially among the IITs and institutions such as the University of Delhi. The role of higher education in the fight against climate change is highlighted in these rankings. India's role in sustainable development can neither be understated,” she said.

She added that India’s long-term goals demand strong support for research and innovation. “With its ambitious renewable energy goals and its commitment to SDGs, particularly around development in the Global South, strong research capabilities and green skills are essential. It is key that Indian universities continue to be supported to provide both the talent and the innovation required for a sustainable future.”