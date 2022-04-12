Students can pursue two full-time degree programmes simultaneously: UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the statutory body will allow students to pursue two full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the chairman with media, Kumar also stated that students willing to pursue two-degree programmes simultaneously can do so from either from same university or different universities.

Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously, he added.

''As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities,'' Kumar said at a press conference.

UGC will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard.