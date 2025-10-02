UGC bans psychology degrees via distance learning, 1.3 lakh students in limbo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ruled that psychology degrees earned through distance or online education will no longer be recognised. The order, effective from the academic session starting July–August 2025, affects nearly 1.3 lakh students currently enrolled in or already holding BA, BSc, MA, and MSc psychology degrees under distance learning. Since the announcement two months ago, the UGC has been flooded with appeals and concerns from students and universities.

Why is psychology barred from distance learning?

The decision stems from the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, which brought psychology and other allied health sciences under the supervision of a central regulator. The NCAHP now oversees psychology, behavioural sciences, microbiology, food and nutrition, biotechnology, clinical nutrition, and related courses.

Before the Act, allied health courses were marked by inconsistent state-level standards, poor-quality curricula, and even fake institutions and dubious accreditation bodies. The NCAHP introduced model curricula to bring uniformity and assumed regulatory control over 10 allied health professions, including psychology.

As a result, the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) formally withdrew approval for psychology programmes in distance or online modes. The decision was passed during the UGC’s 592nd meeting on July 23, 2025.

Impact on universities and students

The withdrawal of recognition is a major setback for 57 universities offering psychology through distance learning. This includes 36 state universities, 11 state open universities, five private institutions, three deemed universities, and two central universities, such as Delhi University and Mizoram University.

The popularity of these programmes has risen sharply, with the number of institutions offering them increasing from 17 in 2020–21 to 57 in 2024–25. Tamil Nadu and Telangana host the largest share of such courses. With the new order, universities have been told to stop admissions immediately. From July 2025, any psychology degree awarded via distance mode will be invalid, raising serious concerns for students seeking higher education or jobs in the field.

The UGC has directed higher education institutions to comply with the decision and has raised the issue with the Ministry of Education, recommending a review of the ban. However, no policy reversal has been announced.

Students who have already completed distance psychology degrees now face uncertainty about their qualifications, with doubts over both academic and career prospects. Universities and students alike are awaiting transition guidelines or alternative pathways, but for now, the prohibition remains firm.