Vi launches Agniveer course material for users on the Vi App

With the commencement of the Agniveer Recruitment process for Indian Armed Forces this year, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has launched Agniveer course material on the Vi Jobs and Education platform on the Vi App.

"Vi aims to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various Government job exams, including Agniveer, by enabling access to well researched course material which can be accessed through its platform, anywhere, anytime," the company stated.

According to Vi, the Agniveer test series has been specially curated by experts at Pariksha in collaboration with Cadets Defence Academy from Dehradun.

"The Agniveer test series on Vi App, offers 5 test series comprising 15 tests each for Agniveer Airforce X Group, Agniveer Airforce Y Group, Agniveer Airforce X & Y Group, Agniveer Navy MR and Agniveer Navy SSR. Vi customers can access the test prep material for Agniveer along with many other Govt. job exams on the Vi Jobs & Education platform, for one month at no additional cost. At the end of the trial period, they can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of Rs 249/year," the company added.

Steps to avail the Agniveer course material

1: Log in to Vi app with your Vi number

2: Click on the ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ option

3: Select ‘Sarkaari Naukri’ option

4: Fill your profile details and select ‘Defence’

5: Choose from the Agniveer courses

Vi had recently launched Vi Jobs & Education in partnership with Pariksha, a preparation platform for all government exams, to help governemnt jobs aspirants with state and national exam preparation.