Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI reports 65.79 per cent overall voter turnout

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported a 65.79 percent overall voter turnout in the Lok Sabha Elections that concluded recently. In an official statement, the ECI provided detailed state-wise voter percentages and the overall voting percentage that was reported in the country. However, in the statement, the ECI emphasized that the current voting percentage does not include postal ballots.

"Overall, 65.79% voter turnout was recorded in the General Elections 2024 at the polling stations, with male voter turnout standing at 68.80% and female voter turnout reported at 65.78%," the ECI said.

"Detailed statistical reports, including the number of postal votes and gross voter turnout, will be made available on the ECI website after the finalization of details, as received from States/UTs in due course as per standard practice," the statement added.

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep which constitutes one parliamentary seat saw the highest overall voter turnout at 84.16%. Bihar, on the other hand, which constitutes 40 parliamentary seats, saw the lowest voting percentage at 56.19%, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 56.92%.

Furthermore, Maharashtra, holding the second-highest number of parliamentary seats in the country at 48, reported an overall voting percentage of 61.33%. Assam, which holds 14 Lok Sabha seats in the Parliament, also reported high voter turnout at 81.56%.

During a press conference on June 3, the ECI had mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were special as they set a world record with 642 million Indian voters casting their votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "We have created a world record of 642 million proud Indian voters. This is a historic moment for all of us and for the nation as a whole, ever anywhere in the world in any electoral exercise."

In 2019, over 91.20 crore Indian voters practised their right to ballot and out of these, 61.5 had exercised their franchise.