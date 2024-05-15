Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kharge promises 10 kg free ration to poor if INDIA bloc comes to power

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that the INDIA bloc will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor if voted to power.

"The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you (Modi) did nothing," Kharge said.

"You are giving five kg, if I.N.D.I.A. bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor," he said while addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in states, including Telangana and Karnataka," the Congress leader said.

While showing optimism about the election results, he said, “Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4."

BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been highlighting the government's free ration scheme in nearly every political rally. Additionally, the party has emphasised in its manifesto that it will continue the scheme till 2029 after coming to power.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also promised a better-quality ration to be distributed to the poor if the INDIA bloc comes to power. He claimed the alliance will win 79 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. "INDIA bloc will win 79 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It is in the contest only on just one seat ‘Kyoto’,” Yadav said.

PM Modi and the BJP had stated that they would develop Varanasi constituency like Kyoto, a picturesque city in Japan.