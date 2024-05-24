Pro-incumbency in several states will boost BJP beyond 2019 tally: S Jaishankar on '400 paar'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that pro-incumbency in several states and growing support in areas that are not the BJP's traditional strongholds will ensure that the ruling party beats its 2019 score in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The external affairs minister in an interview with NDTV said, "I had several public interactions in this election. I think the support base in very solid. People have a way of showing pro-incumbency. So I felt there is a pro-incumbency in several states."

The Union minister also said that BJP will increase its tally in West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, which are not a traditional base for the party.

"I went to Kerala several times last year. I went to Telangana for the election. These are not the BJP's traditional states. I sensed an emerging energy there. I can say that the trend in our favour is very positive. On the basis of my experience, I feel the numbers will increase, not decrease," he said.

Asked what number he would choose if he has to place a bet on the BJP's tally in these polls, Jaishankar said he would leave the numbers to experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of the BJP-led NDA winning over 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interaction with India Today, the PM drew an analogy of how a family always expects a child to better their performance in every examination. “If you are a person with a family... if your child scores 90, you tell them 'next time score 95'. If the child scores 99, you tell them '100 is a bit difficult to score, but let's try',” PM Modi said.

“We already had 400 seats since the 2019 polls, as NDA and NDA plus. So, then, it is my duty as leader to tell them (alliance members) that we have to go beyond 400 [this time],” the Prime Minister said.