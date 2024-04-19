scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Three-cornered fight, can Annamalai pull it off for BJP? Voting on

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 19, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2024 Voting LIVE: For the BJP, Tamil Nadu is important for party’s goal of “400 paar”. With K Annamalai leading party's campaign, BJP believes the formidable wall of Dravidian politics will be breached this year. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, DMK led the UPA coalition to a landslide victory, getting 38 of the 39 seats in the state. The choice of K Annamalai from Coimbatore, attributed to the significance of the seat for the BJP, would be the hottest seat to watch. The former IPS officer will be up against the DMK, the AIADMK and the Tamil nationalist, Naam Tamilar Katchi, in a four-cornered contest.

19 Apr 2024, 9:59:19 AM IST

Tamil Nadu voting live: 12.55% voter turnout so far

In the first phase of polls, Tamil Nadu records 12.55% voter turnout by 9 am. Kallakurichi constituency leads with over 15% voter participation.

19 Apr 2024, 9:32:19 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Fans mob Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, in an all-white outfit, cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai. In his statement to the press, he urged everyone to cast their vote. He said that there is no pride is saying that you have not voted. He added that it is a duty of a citizen to vote and urged everyone to cast their vote.

19 Apr 2024, 9:24:07 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Chidambaram confident of sweeping TN

Congress veteran P Chidambaram and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast their votes in Chennai and Nagpur, respectively. Chidambaram exuded confidence in the INDIA bloc sweeping all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

19 Apr 2024, 9:22:17 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Numbers for the state

39 Lok Sabha seats are there in state and 950 candidates are contesting. Voting is on  in nearly 68,000 polling stations.

19 Apr 2024, 9:19:42 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Why TN matters for BJP

After failing to bring back the AIADMK, the BJP managed to stitch together an alliance with S Ramadoss-led PMK, the Tamil Maanila Congress, and the AMMK led by former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran. The election is a litmus test for the BJP’s attempt to erode the support base of former ally AIADMK and emerge as a credible alternative to Dravidian politics.

