Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Three-cornered fight, can Annamalai pull it off for BJP? Voting on

Rajinikanth, in an all-white outfit, cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai. In his statement to the press, he urged everyone to cast their vote. He said that there is no pride is saying that you have not voted. He added that it is a duty of a citizen to vote and urged everyone to cast their vote.
Congress veteran P Chidambaram and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast their votes in Chennai and Nagpur, respectively. Chidambaram exuded confidence in the INDIA bloc sweeping all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.
39 Lok Sabha seats are there in state and 950 candidates are contesting. Voting is on in nearly 68,000 polling stations.
After failing to bring back the AIADMK, the BJP managed to stitch together an alliance with S Ramadoss-led PMK, the Tamil Maanila Congress, and the AMMK led by former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran. The election is a litmus test for the BJP’s attempt to erode the support base of former ally AIADMK and emerge as a credible alternative to Dravidian politics.
