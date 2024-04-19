Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Three-cornered fight, can Annamalai pull it off for BJP? Voting on

19 Apr 2024, 9:32:19 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Fans mob Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, in an all-white outfit, cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai. In his statement to the press, he urged everyone to cast their vote. He said that there is no pride is saying that you have not voted. He added that it is a duty of a citizen to vote and urged everyone to cast their vote.