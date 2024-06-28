AWS shortlists 24 start-ups under its space accelerator programme

Cloud services major AWS announced that it has shortlisted 24 start-ups for its spacetech accelerator programme, AWS Space Accelerator: India, which is going to be a fourteen-week programme aimed at providing dedicated technical expertise, specialised AWS training, and mentoring from space domain and technical experts.

The accelerator programme was launched last year in partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in 2023 to jointly support the growth and development of space start-ups in India.

The shortlisted start-ups are:

AdvickAgventure

AERO2ASTRO

AeroinSpaceTech Pvt

Agnihotri Aerospace

AkashaLabdhi

BrahmaandcoSpacetech

Blurgs AI

CoralComp

Cosmicport

Cosmo Crawler

Expanse Cosmos

GISKernel Technologies

Inbound Aerospace

Insight360.ai

KosmosOne

Omspace Rocket and Exploration

Onnes Cryogenics

Pramatra Space

Satlabs Space Systems

Sisir Radar

Space Aura

SpanTrik

Taramandal

ThrustworksDynetics

AWS stated that the selected start-ups operate in a range of space segments, such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, and space tourism, among others. AWS stated that some of the shortlisted start-ups are working on:

A launch vehicle and sustainable satellite start-up from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

An advanced geospatial analysis start-up from Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A satellite technology-based precision farming start-up from Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The shortlisted start-ups are going to be backed with cumulative funding amounting to $100,000 in AWS credits and support to build and scale their solutions. They will also get the opportunity to explore how best to leverage space data and learn to build secure and scalable solutions using AWS technologies in GenAI, machine learning, data analytics, and more.

Additionally, the accelerator will also provide start-ups with know-how on go-to-market strategies, fundraising, and business fundamentals, enabling them to succeed in the competitive space tech landscape.

The accelerator is supported by T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, and Minfy, an AWS Premier Partner.

Commenting on the programme, Clint Crosier, Director of the Aerospace and Satellite Business at AWS, said, “This is the fourth consecutive year that AWS has run a Space Accelerator programme, but the first one we’ve tied to one specific country. We specifically chose to hold this first country-focused space accelerator in India because we see extraordinary growth opportunities in the Indian space sector.”

There is strong support from the Government of India, as evidenced by the MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe, and India has some of the best educated and proficient talent in the world in the technical areas that encompass space, Crosier further added.