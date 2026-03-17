From Spotlight to Startups: How TV actors are rewriting their second act

For years, television actors have commanded loyal audiences and shaped popular culture. Today, many are stepping beyond the arc lights to build businesses rooted in passion, purpose, and long-term vision. Among them is Karan Wahi an actor-turned-entrepreneur carving out a distinct second act with ventures like Knack Beverages and SLAY Bar & Kitchen.

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His shift into entrepreneurship, he explains, was gradual rather than abrupt. With a business-oriented family background, the inclination was always present. “It wasn’t an overnight shift, but a gradual realisation that I wanted to build something of my own,” said Wahi. Acting may have defined his public persona, but business offered a deeper sense of ownership and creative engagement.

He is not alone in this transition. Across the industry, television actors are increasingly building parallel careers as founders and investors. Parul Gulati, for instance, launched Nish Hair a successful hair extensions brand addressing hair loss concerns, while Aashka Goradia co-founded Renee, a fast-growing cosmetics company now valued at scale. Rannvijay Singha has invested in both F&B brands like Burger Singh and Rage Coffee and auto sector ventures like Ultraviolette Automotive, which designs and manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles. This entrepreneurship arc reflects a broader diversification trend among TV personalities.

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Wahi’s entry into hospitality with SLAY Bar & Kitchen in Dubai marked a significant transition. Contrary to the glamour often associated with celebrity-backed ventures, the experience has been operationally intense.

“There’s nothing glamorous about the operational discipline it demands,” he notes, highlighting the rigour required to sustain quality and consistency. The steep learning curve, however, has been energising and an opportunity to understand a new industry from the ground up and contribute creatively. Operating internationally has added further complexity. Differences in consumer expectations and dining culture require continuous adaptation, expanding his perspective well beyond entertainment.



Identifying White Space in Health

While hospitality marked his entry into business, Knack Beverages reflects a more purpose-driven direction. Positioned in the growing health and wellness segment, the brand focuses on everyday hydration.



“Hydration is fundamental for everyone, not just fitness enthusiasts,” he explains. The insight led to a broader, more inclusive positioning, particularly targeting younger consumers. The brand identified a gap in products for children aged 4 to 16, balancing taste with nutritional value.

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This kind of market-gap thinking is increasingly common among actor-entrepreneurs. Many are leveraging their visibility to identify underserved categories and build consumer-first brands that align with evolving lifestyle trends.



Scaling with Intent

Unlike many celebrity-led ventures that prioritise rapid expansion, his approach is measured. With SLAY, the focus remains on consistency over aggressive growth. Ensuring a uniform brand experience takes precedence over speed.

Knack Beverages, in contrast, is building early momentum in an under-penetrated category, with partnerships enabling multi-city availability and further collaborations in discussion. From endorsement-led ventures to structured, scalable businesses, the strategy reflects a broader shift among celebrity founders. Entrepreneurship has significantly reshaped his outlook. Transitioning from entertainment to business has shifted the focus from visibility to long-term value creation.

“The entertainment industry can sometimes put you in a bubble. Business pulls you out of that,” said Wahi. The shift has introduced new frameworks—systems thinking, sustainability, and partnerships. He added, “I want to be associated with brands where there’s genuine alignment in vision… not just as a name, but as someone who brings thought, creativity, and commitment."



A Broader Industry Shift

This evolution mirrors a wider industry trend. From production houses to consumer brands and tech investments, actors are increasingly building portfolios that extend beyond the screen. What was once seen as a side pursuit is now becoming a strategic second act.

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As the industry evolves, the next chapter for many television actors is being written not just in scripts, but in boardrooms, where influence is translated into impact, and visibility into the next big venture.