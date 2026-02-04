The Union Budget 2026–27 may not have delivered headline-grabbing giveaways for startups, but it sends a far clearer signal: India’s innovation economy is being built for the long haul. Rather than chasing short-term consumption boosts, the government has doubled down on capacity creation, digital infrastructure and strategic technologies that could define the next decade of growth, according to an analysis by market intelligence platform Tracxn.

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At the core of this strategy is a sharp focus on infrastructure-led expansion. Capital expenditure has been pegged at Rs 12.22 lakh crore, or 4.4% of GDP, even as interest payments swallow nearly half of net tax revenues. Analysts said the message is unmistakable -- public spending will continue to crowd in private investment and anchor the government’s ambition of sustaining 10% nominal GDP growth.

Startup ecosystem

For India’s startup ecosystem, which raised an estimated $11 billion in 2025 despite a 12–13% moderation in funding, the Budget reflects a maturing market. Easy money may be gone, but patient capital is stepping in. Investors are increasingly backing defensible intellectual property, deep-tech innovation and sustainable unit economics over breakneck expansion. In that context, Tracxn sees Budget 2026 as well aligned with how the ecosystem itself is evolving.

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Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence emerges as the Budget’s quiet but powerful thread, positioned not as a standalone sector but as a productivity engine cutting across industries. Long-term tax benefits for foreign companies setting up data centres until 2047, higher IT and telecom allocations of ₹74,560 crore, and expanded Safe Harbour norms together reduce friction across the compute value chain. India already hosts 483 AI infrastructure startups and dozens of cloud and data-centre-focused firms, and the policy push is expected to accelerate specialisation in this space.

Deep Tech

Deep tech, long seen as India’s next frontier, gets an institutional backbone through the proposed Deep Tech Fund and the rollout of ISM 2.0. From semiconductors and defence tech to biotech and advanced manufacturing, the intent is to shift India from being a technology consumer to a creator of global intellectual property. The semiconductor ecosystem alone counts nearly 3,000 startups, which have raised close to $1 billion in the past five years, with momentum picking up sharply in 2025.

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Bharat-VISTAAR

The Budget also brings technology directly into India’s heartland. The Bharat-VISTAAR initiative blends multilingual AI with the Agri-Stack, embedding intelligence into agriculture and rural supply chains. This dovetails with a fast-growing agritech ecosystem of over 5,000 startups that have raised $4.8 billion so far, signalling that innovation is no longer confined to urban tech hubs.

Energy startups

Sustainability is another clear winner. Allocations for carbon capture, battery storage and rooftop solar position green tech as both a climate and economic priority. Tracxn tracks over 425 active green-energy startups that have collectively raised more than $1 billion, and the Budget’s emphasis aligns them with global decarbonisation standards.

Defence and space

Strategic sectors such as defence and space are also moving from the fringes to the mainstream. A 17% jump in defence capital outlay to ₹2.19 lakh crore and higher funding for space technology reinforce the role of private players, with over 470 defence and space startups having raised more than $1.2 billion to date.

Beyond big themes, the Budget quietly fixes structural bottlenecks. Liberalised NRI and PIO investment norms, securitisation of TReDS receivables, a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, extended tax holidays for startups till 2030 and faster mergers all aim to unclog capital flows and reduce regulatory drag.

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“Union Budget 2026–27 is less about optics and more about execution,” said Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn. “It lays the foundations for long-term capacity building rather than managing short-term sentiment.”