scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Unicorns
Moneyball
Oyo in talks with Apollo to refinance $660-mn loan after delayed IPO: Report

Feedback

Oyo in talks with Apollo to refinance $660-mn loan after delayed IPO: Report

The hotel aggregator is seeking to extend the maturity of the loan to five years, compared with an existing 2026 deadline, said a report

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Oyo in talks with Apollo to refinance $660-mn loan after delayed IPO: Report Oyo in talks with Apollo to refinance $660-mn loan after delayed IPO: Report

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels and Homes is in talks to refinance a $660-million loan with Apollo Management Inc after a delay in its initial public offering, said a report on Thursday. Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The hotel aggregator is seeking to extend the maturity of the loan to five years, compared with an existing 2026 deadline, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. The report said a decision could be reached as early as next month.

"We regularly get approached for cheaper financing options but the Board hasn't approved anything, including prepaying some portion," a spokesperson for Oyo said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Oyo, which had initially planned to go public in 2021, has delayed its share sale multiple times and has seen senior executives leave the firm as it grapples to cut its debt pile.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the company submitted a confidential "pre-filing" document for a likely slimmed-down IPO.

With inputs from Reuters
 

Published on: Oct 05, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement