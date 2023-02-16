‘Artificial intelligence will a play a big role…’: FM Sitharaman stresses on upskilling

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a big role in the coming times. The FM, while speaking at a post-budget session at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, said that she has been observing how most of the entrepreneurs in the country are now investing in technology.



However, one area where India faces a gap, she said, is the upskilling of the workforce. While talking about how technology is gradually taking precedence she said: “We face the situation of people with appropriate skill sets not being available… Are they technically competent? Maybe not…”



Sitharaman highlighted that these themes were taken up in the Union Budget 2023 which she announced on February 1. On behalf of the government, she announced various initiatives to enable upskilling of the youth in the country. For instance, the National Education Policy is focused on skilling. The digital ecosystem for skilling will be further expanded with the launch of a unified Skill India Digital. The ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ specifically focuses on skilling and entrepreneurship development specifically for entrepreneurship development.



The Finance Minister also informed that to provide stipend support to 47 lakh youth in three years, Direct Benefit Transfer under a pan-India National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme will be rolled out.



Talking about these initiatives, she said, “There are items we have plotted in the skilling area [in the Budget]…This will ensure that people are trained in technology-appropriate skill sets so that we can look at moving fast towards industry 4.0.”



Industrial Revolution 4.0 refers to a revolution that will take place in the manufacturing and servicing industries in India by leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, Internet of Things, among other things.



Sitharaman concluded by saying that by promoting upskilling through various initiatives this year, they are “readying several next-generation employees” for jobs in the “international market” and for roles within India that demand higher technological competence.



“From the government, there is no hesitation…We want to keep abreast of anything that is required in AI and ensure not to be behind the curve but to push ahead,” she said.



