Deepinder Goyal resigns from Urban Company board as Blinkit forays into home services

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit is foraying into home services category, according to media reports. According to sources, in line with this development, Zomato's co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has resigned as a board member of Urban Company, a Gurugram-based company operating in a similar space.


"Blinkit has already started offering home chef services through a Gurugram-based company called ChefKart," said a source aware of the matter to Entracker.


"But it hasn't been decided yet what will be the shape and form of the foray. It might also be just advertising on the Blinkit platform... Also, there's no clarity yet on which specific services will be there," the source added.


Zomato has launched a new service called Zomato Everyday. This aims to offer food that tastes like home. Zomato claims this food will be cooked by 'real home-chefs' at affordable prices. The company announced the move via a blog post. The new Zomato Everyday service will primarily serve food to a demography that stays away from their families and doesn’t always have access to home-cooked meals. Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurgaon only.


Goyal also announced the building of ‘Rest Points’ to support the gig economy workers and the delivery partners of various companies. 
 
In a blog, Goyal wrote, “We recognise that delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions. In line with our commitment to their welfare, we are delighted to announce The Shelter Project – under which we have started building public infrastructure (called Rest Points) to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.”

Published on: Mar 01, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
Posted by: Bhavya Kaushal, Mar 01, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
