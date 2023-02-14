‘More than 200 employees who spent over 7 yrs’: Deepinder Goyal on 'attrition problem' at Zomato

Amid reports of several high-profile exits at foodtech major Zomato, its CEO Deepinder Goyal has now come forward to set the record straight. In a post on social media platform, Twitter, Goyal said, “There has been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months.”



He then went to share some numbers, “Well, here’s a fact - there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company. More than 50 per cent of the top 50 people at Zomato are more than 7 years old at the company.”



He also said, “Many of these folks are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato and have been around since 2011/12.”



Goyal concluded by saying that he is proud of the “high-performance, culture-driven organisation” that they are creating and will continue to look for “high quality talent” which wants to “commit to a growth mindset, and extra terrestrial performance.”



The foodtech giant which went public in 2021 has witnessed some top level exits in the last few years. This includes Rahul Ganjoo, who was head of new initiatives, Siddharth Jhawar, the erstwhile vice-president and head of Intercity, and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.



Another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, resigned in November last year. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.



However, the latest to join the exit bandwagon is Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of the food delivery platform. Patidar resigned in January this year.



"Gunjan Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," said Zomato in a stock exchange filing.

