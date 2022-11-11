Ola to shut down its infotainment platform Ola Play

ANI Technologies which owns cab-hailing platform, Ola, is shutting down its infotainment vertical, Ola Play, from the Indian market. The directive will be effective from November 15, the company said in a notification.



"Notice is hereby given that ANI Technologies is closing its ride segments referred to as OLA Play from the India market, to be effective from November 15th, 2022, and have taken appropriate measures to remove the segment from the market too,” the announcement statement read.



Business Today reached out to ANI Technologies but is yet to get a response from them.



The statement also mentioned, “Ola restricts any third-party from any kind of usage, modification, or transfer of device more particularly during the ride hailing services.”



This development comes months after the unicorn company announced its decision to put a curtain on its Ola Dash’s (its quick commerce business) operations. Ironically, the company had announced Ola Dash’s expansion plans to open 500 dark stores across 20 cities in January 2022.



“Ola has reassessed its priorities and decided to shut down Ola Dash - its quick commerce business. Ola will also be reorienting its Ola Cars business to focus more on strengthening the go-to-market strategy for Ola Electric,” the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had said in a statement.



Ola Play was launched in November 2016 with an intention to enhance the passenger experience of those riding Ola cabs. The in-car engagement and entertainment tablet was installed in sedan cars across cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more.

