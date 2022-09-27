Paytm Payments Bank launches Paytm Transit Card; check out features

One97 Communications Limited-owned Paytm Payments Bank Limited announced its partnership today with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) to launch Paytm Transit Card, which will allow users to travel in metro, buses and trains, as well as make payments at offline and online stores.



This card can also be used for paying parking charges and at toll plazas.



The card is in line with Indian government’s National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Launched in 2019, the aim of the one-stop solution card is to help users pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping and withdraw money.



Commenting on the development, the Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited for the launch of the Paytm Transit Card in the city. The all-in-one NCMC card will add unparalleled convenience to the lives of Mumbaikars who will be able to use it for all their daily travel needs.”



The spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) said that he expects this card to be used by all travelers and “become very popular among Mumbaikars” who transact digitally.



To avail this facility, all that the user has to do is to apply for the Paytm Transit Card online. The entire process is carried out digitally. Following a successful application, users will have the option to get the card delivered at their doorstep or purchase it from designated sales points.



Moreover, all recharges and transactions can also be tracked online as the prepaid card is directly linked to the Paytm Wallet where users can just top-up the wallet to use the transit card and do not need to create any separate account.

Paytm Transit Card is the PPBL’s second product in the mass transit category after FASTags. Last year, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company saw the deployment of more than 1 crore FASTags.

