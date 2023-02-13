‘Want to operate at PM Modi’s intensity when I am 72,’ says Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath

Zerodha’s Founder Nithin Kamath is known for setting fitness goals and inspiring everyone. However, in a change of events, he found inspiration in someone. And it is none other than the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kamath took to social media platform, Twitter and wrote, “It was an honour to meet our PM @narendramodi. My new health & fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with @nikhilkamathcio & me, despite all his meetings & travels through the day.”

Last year in April, he announced that his firm is running a "fun health program" to encourage employees to remain healthy. As part of this program, Zerodha employees will get bonuses for losing weight.

He also revealed that any employee who has a body mass index (BMI) of less than 25 will get half a month's pay as a bonus.

The PM met people from different walks of life, like film stars, veteran cricketers and start-up biggies on Sunday in Bengaluru. This included Nikhil and Nithin Kamath who have had a successful run as entrepreneurs. They run one of India’s largest stock brokerage firms, Zerodha. The Kamath brothers have also invested in several start-ups through Rainmatter Climate and Rainmatter fintech.

Modi also met film actors like KGF actor Yash and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty and remembered the late actor, Puneeth Rajkumar.

Nikhil also extended his appreciation to Modi on Twitter. He wrote, “All arguments and biases aside, no one can contest India has had a great decade, likely our best one yet at scale.”

He also thanked the PM for “creating this stable, robust, political, and economic ecosystem that has allowed people like us, who came from nowhere, to thrive.”

