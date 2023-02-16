Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announces rest points for delivery partners; what it means

In a move to support its delivery partners, Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced the building of ‘Rest Points’ to support the gig economy workers and the delivery partners of various companies.



In a blog, Goyal wrote, “We recognise that delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions. In line with our commitment to their welfare, we are delighted to announce The Shelter Project – under which we have started building public infrastructure (called Rest Points) to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.”



He said that Zomato is aware how tough the job of delivery partners is but doesn't have a public infrastructure in place yet which can help them do their jobs better.



According to the co-founder of the foodtech unicorn, these rest points will allow workers on the move to take breaks amid their hectic schedules. Besides, it will also offer them clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24×7 help desk and first-aid support.



“We believe that by providing a space for all delivery partners to rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves, we can create a better environment that promotes their physical and mental health,” he added.



Currently, Zomato has two rest points in Gurgaon but going forward, it plans to create more such points “in the densest clusters of our food delivery business.”



Goyal concluded by saying, “We recognise that this initiative is just one step in our ongoing effort to support delivery partners, and we remain committed to exploring innovative ways to create a safer and more supportive gig environment for them.”

Also Read: Adani-Hindenburg issue, GoMechanic case will harm Indian businesses’ reputation: Tracxn

Also Watch: Discussing Budget Highlights With Ambit’s Ashok Wadhwa