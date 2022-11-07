Zomato’s Global Growth VP quits, Blinkit’s Kamya Sadhwani to take over

Siddharth Jhawar, Vice President of Global Growth at foodtech unicorn Zomato, has quit the company. Jhawar, who is a Harvard alumnus, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post on Sunday evening. “Zomato gives opportunities that are extraordinary. No mountain can be too high to climb and your past credentials don't limit the size of your opportunity. I got mine to build a new business from scratch - it was so much fun, especially because of the people around me,” he wrote.



Reflecting on his stint at the company which got listed last year, Jhawar rolled out some of the things he learnt during his tenure at Zomato including the importance of prioritising, constantly evaluating impact, doing deep work, and staying strong.



He also urged everyone to read Leverage Points by Donella Meadow to understand the aspect of creating impact better. Jhawar said he would be joining California-based edtech unicorn, Moloco.



Zomato has confirmed the news and added that Kamayani Sadhwani, who is currently the Director of Category at Blinkit, will be taking over.



Sadhwani is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business. In addition, she has previously worked with McKinsey & Co., Coca Cola, Bain & Company, Accenture, and more before joining the Zomato-acquired grocery start-up.



Recently, Business Today reported that Zomato is ramping up its efforts in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. In June, Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, came together with the Deepinder Goyal-led company to support the latter in its 'The Climate Group’s EV100' initiative of 100 per cent electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2030.

For this, the food delivery giant is taking several steps, including making the riders aware of the importance of the EV ecosystem, spreading awareness to Tier II and III cities, and partnering with more OEMs and EV-rental start-ups, a Zomato executive told BT a few weeks back at an event.

