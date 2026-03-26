US-Israel & Iran war can boost prospects of this Jhunjhunwala stock; here's how 

Shares of VA Tech Wabag, which has a significant exposure to the war-ravaged Middle East, have emerged unaffected during the US- Israel and Iran war. The stock stands with a minor gain of 0.06% since the West Asia war started last month. In fact, YES Securities believes that the war is likely to create opportunities for the water treatment firm.

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Amid the attacks on energy infra and water assets in the Middle East, those countries are likely to build more desalination, water and waste water treatment plants along with development of robust water supply networks and strategic water

reserves.

"This marks a structural shift in objective—from cost optimisation and efficiency toward ensuring continuity, reliability, and system-level resilience," said YES Securities.

This can benefit VA Tech Wabag, which has an order book of 25% from Middle East, states the brokerage.

"The emerging shift toward water security in the Middle East is structurally favourable for VA Tech Wabag Ltd. As governments move away from reliance on a few large desalination assets toward a distributed network of smaller, modular plants, the opportunity set expands in terms of project frequency and geographic spread,: said the brokerage.

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However, the water treatment industry stock is negative in the short term, falling 14.53% in six months and slipping 15.56% in a year.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 8.03% stake or 50 lakh shares in the water treatment firm at the end of December 2025 quarter.

The stock with a debt to equity ratio of 0.17 has slipped 25.49% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,679 reached on May 28 last year.

Despite this decline, the multibagger stock is up 267 per cent in three years and 433% in five years.

Further, the VA Tech Wabag stock is expected to rally 66% to a price target of Rs 2,090 in the next one year, says YES Securities.