BT500 Wealth Creators Summit LIVE: IDFC First Bank's Vaidyanathan speaks on how India can fund its $5-tn dream

BT500 Wealth Creators Summit updates: The BT500 Wealth Creators Summit 2023 is all set to begin at the Taj Santacruz Hotel in Mumbai. The present session focuses on wealth creation via investments in IPOs. Through this session, market experts will try to decode how IPOs can enhance wealth creation in India.
Veteran investors and market experts like Vijay Kedia, Nilesh Shah and Vijay Chanadok will also decode investing in the stock market during the course of this summit.
Check latest updates from BT500 Wealth Creators Summit 2023 at BusinessToday.In:
'The Shape of India’s Economic Recovery' led by moderator Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, BTTV. This insightful conversation features prominent economists: Dr Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist & Vice President at Nomura India; Indranil Sengupta, Economist and Head of India Research at CLSA; and Dr Sachchidanand Shukla, Group Chief Economist at Larsen & Toubro.
'The Sustainable Path to Profits' with BTTV's Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi and Prof Vikram Gandhi, Senior Lecturer in the General Management and Entrepreneurial Management Unit at Harvard Business School. This discussion delves into the intersection between sustainability and profitability, into strategies to navigate the dynamic landscape of business while fostering long-term sustainability.
'The Cult of Equity Investing.' This engaging discussion brings together industry stalwarts Vijay Kedia, Managing Director of Kedia Securities; Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra AMC and Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO of ICICI Securities.
G N Bajpai, former chairman, Sebi; Amit Tandon, founder & MD, IiAS; J N Gupta, co-founder & MD, Stakeholders Empowerment Services speak on 'four pillars of corporate governance'.
"I think the whole ecosystem has changed dramatically. It started with having more trust on the capital market ecosystem, that's the start point for retail participation and that's where we see that there is a disproportionately higher comfort of investors, particularly retail investors, in the market ecosystem. They believe that it is quite robust," HDFC Securities' Dhiraj Relli said.
He added that technology and social media have also played a huge role in this as information about the companies is easily available with the retail investors.
"If it is not hyped up just for the sake of hype and it'll really have an impact, it will just absolutely sustain in India. I am a very strong believer in that. We wouldn't take an idea just because it is nice sounding and it is becoming very hyped up, it'll die. We have seen that many a times-- .com came and went and then really after a period of time, digitalisation took off," Honeywell India's Ashish Gaikwad explained.
He further said that the same thing is happening with AI at present but its true uses and applications will be known over a certain period of time. "I believe that the things that will really be useful and additive in that wealth creation, they will absolutely survive and scale in India."
Hurun India's Anas Rahman Junaid said, "We did publish a macro study on India's wealth and we found out that around 700,000 millionaire houses in India."
"The fact is the first-time borrower or buyer of the vehicle is not declining. See, while the large fleet operators are adding further fleet and becoming bigger that nowhere tells you that the smaller ones are not aspiring. So, we are continuing to see 30 per cent of people even today are first-time borrower or first-time buyer of vehicle," Mahindra Finance's Ramesh Iyer said.
Hurun India's Anas Rahman Junaid said that there are two categories that could see enhanced wealth creation in India over the years-- next-gen entrepreneurs and professionals. He added that India is going to witness possibly the biggest inter-generational wealth transfer in history.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Ramesh Iyer, and Ashish Gaikwad will decode wealth creation secrets in the upcoming session.
