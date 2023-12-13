BT500 Wealth Creators Summit LIVE: IDFC First Bank's Vaidyanathan speaks on how India can fund its $5-tn dream

13 Dec 2023, 3:43:10 PM IST

BT 500 Wealth Creators Summit LIVE: Honeywell India's Ashish Gaikwad on what business ideas can work in India

"If it is not hyped up just for the sake of hype and it'll really have an impact, it will just absolutely sustain in India. I am a very strong believer in that. We wouldn't take an idea just because it is nice sounding and it is becoming very hyped up, it'll die. We have seen that many a times-- .com came and went and then really after a period of time, digitalisation took off," Honeywell India's Ashish Gaikwad explained.

He further said that the same thing is happening with AI at present but its true uses and applications will be known over a certain period of time. "I believe that the things that will really be useful and additive in that wealth creation, they will absolutely survive and scale in India."