African Union likely to get full membership of G20

In a significant achievement for India’s G20 Presidency, the African Union is likely to get full membership of the international economic forum. According to sources, a consensus has been reached on the issue and it is likely to be a part of the declaration at the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India has been pitching for the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20, as a part of its commitment to be the voice of the Global South. The African Union consists of 55 member states and works towards promoting their growth and economic development.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, recently highlighted the growing importance of the Global South and said it would account for two-thirds of global growth in the coming years and made a case for allocating more resources to it. “Six of the 12 fastest growing countries in the world come from the Global South,” he had said at the B20 Summit, adding that India’s presidency is also focused on the Global South and making the African Union a permanent representative of the G20.

At present, the G20 comprises of 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States and the European Union.

Climate remains a sticky issue:

However, climate related issues continue to remain a concern with indications that reaching a consensus on these may be difficult. Sources have indicated that there have been pushbacks by some countries on various climate related issues.

As reported by Business Today earlier, China has opposed clubbing the clause on climate resilience with the debt restructuring package under G20. Previously, at the G20 energy ministerial, there was opposition from Saudi Arabia on fossil fuel phase-down efforts but sources have indicated that these have however, been addressed.

