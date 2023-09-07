India or Bharat? China advises THIS amid name change row ahead of G20 Summit

Amid fierce debate over the possibility that the country's name may be changed from India to Bharat, China has suggested that New Delhi has other important issues to deal with and that "it should make good use of the increasing global attention it is getting, and turn this influence into a driving force for growth".

India is set to host its first historic G20 Summit later this week, which will be attended by delegates from group member countries and the European Union (EU).

Ahead of the summit, a dinner invite from the Rashtrapati Bhawan triggered a political storm as it was sent in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'. This sparked speculation that the government may change the country's name from India to Bharat in the five-day special session starting September 18.

China's mouthpiece Global Times said that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and is poised to continue on this path. "The Indian people have the freedom to call their country whatever they want. However, a name is not the most important thing," it said.

The editorial said that what matters is whether India can comprehensively reform its economic system. "This is the key to India's economic takeoff, and improving India's influence on the international stage. Without revolutionary reform, India cannot achieve revolutionary development."

The Chinese mouthpiece also advised that New Delhi should use the G20 presidency to demonstrate its determination to reform its economy, expand its openness, attract foreign investment, and provide a fair business environment for foreign investors. "These are all more important than whether to change the country's name."

The report said that the Modi administration has been one of the most ambitious governments in India in terms of economic reforms since 1991 when India started major reforms to liberalize its economy. Unfortunately, India is increasingly shifting toward trade protectionism. Some of its previous reform measures have also stalled.

Surprisingly, the Chinese mouthpiece admitted India's growing stature and said: "Undoubtedly, India has gained growing world attention. No matter what message India wants to send to the outside world through its G20 presidency, it will gain more weight and more people will pay attention to what India wants to say."

The bilateral relations between India and China deteriorated after the PLA, in April-May 2020, unilaterally tried to change the status quo along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not coming to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. China will be represented at the G20 by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

