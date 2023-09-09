G20 Summit: After African Union's inclusion, will the top international group's name change? Check details here

The Group of 20 or G2O may officially be renamed as G21 on Sunday as part of the Leaders declaration. This follows the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 on Saturday.

Official sources said that as of now there has not been any announcement on a formal renaming of the international economic forum but it is expected on September 10 as part of the final declaration.

The G20 Leaders Summit is currently underway at the capital. The Leaders' declaration is expected on the afternoon of September 10.

Till now, the G20 included 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States as well as the European Union.

The inclusion of the AU as a permanent member of the G20 is seen as one of its most significant expansions.

The African Union consists of 55 member states and works for promoting their social and economic development. Inclusion of the AU in the G20 is expected to give a boost to the Global South in international economic issues.

The G20, which consists of some of the largest economies in the world, was set up in 1999 as part of the international response to the Asian financial crisis for finance ministers and central bank governors to take up issues of global economic significance. Following the global financial crisis in 2007, the G20 was elevated to the level of heads of states.

