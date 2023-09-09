G20 Summit Delhi LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi welcome world leaders for dinner at Bharat Mandapam

India is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi beginning today. Many powerful and influential leaders have come together in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit that will take place on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, among other world leaders, arrived on Friday in India for the G20 Summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and many other top leaders will also be a part of the G20 Summit in India.

It is for the first time that India is hosting the annual summit of the G20 and New Delhi has pulled out all the stops in rolling out a grand welcome to the leaders and making the summit a success. The city has also undergone a major makeover to host such a high-profile event in decades.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden held closed-door talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nearly an hour.

"Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," posted PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter) after their meeting.

PM Modi, ahead of the 18th G20 Summit, said that India was delighted to host the event at the Bharat Mandapam. New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development, he added.

PM Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between Friday and Sunday as India hosts the G20 summit meeting over the weekend.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to inter-alia include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.