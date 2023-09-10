G20 Summit Delhi LIVE: 'Discussed Khalistan extremism in Canada,' says Justin Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have left the Akshardham Temple premises to accompany world leaders at Rajghat. Sunak and Murty visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi today. Security arrangements have been tightened outside the temple. Sunak on Saturday had expressed hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India during his stay for the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, the top delegates are scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi and also plant a tree there. A live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's devotional songs has also been planned.

Not only this, the New Delhi Leaders Declaration will also be adopted today. The declaration is centered on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; and reinvigorating multilateralism.

The developments come after the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was launched to counter China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a co-session chaired with US President Joe Biden that the proposed corridor could emerge as an effective means of economic integration between India, West Asia and Europe.

