G20 Summit Delhi LIVE: 'Discussed Khalistan extremism in Canada,' says Justin Trudeau on meeting with PM Modi

G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have left the Akshardham Temple premises to accompany world leaders at Rajghat. Sunak and Murty visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi today. Security arrangements have been tightened outside the temple. Sunak on Saturday had expressed hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India during his stay for the G20 Summit.
Meanwhile, the top delegates are scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi and also plant a tree there. A live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's devotional songs has also been planned.
Not only this, the New Delhi Leaders Declaration will also be adopted today. The declaration is centered on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs); green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; and reinvigorating multilateralism.
The developments come after the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was launched to counter China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a co-session chaired with US President Joe Biden that the proposed corridor could emerge as an effective means of economic integration between India, West Asia and Europe.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweets, "A strong partnership with India is paramount for Europe. Glad to see our Trade & Tech Council in action. And to have launched with you a historic project, the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor. We also look forward to progress on a Free Trade Agreement. This would unlock the great potential in our partnership. Thank you for your skilful leadership of the G20..."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Khalistani extremism and "foreign interference" during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. Trudeau's remarks come against an increase in Khalistani activities in Canada and the country's soft approach towards the extremist elements.
UK PM Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty departed from India. The PM called the G20 Summit a "busy but successful summit".
PM Modi shared images from his meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. They discussed a range of issues significant to India-Canada ties.
French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the G20 Summit 2023 because he has been sanctioned by a lot of the G20 members. "Putin isn’t here because he’s sanctioned by a lot of us and for good reason..," said Macron, further adding that his point was not to say that someone should be excluded.
PM Modi shared images from his working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron. "A very productive working lunch with president Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a range of issues and look forward to taking India-France relations to new heights of progress," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the reporters at the G20 Summit 2023. Here are some of the things he said:
"All our thoughts go to Morocco and all its people. We stand ready to send resources when Morocco tells us it is the right time to do so.
Would like to commend the African Union for joining the G20 as a full-fledged member. What was a wish in Bali is now a reality.
G20 highlights the isolation of Russia. A vast member of the G20 condemn Russia’s actions."
MOS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India's presidency will be credited as "one of the most defining presidencies in recent times". He said that India has sent out a message that there could be a peaceful future without conflict.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said that Japan pressed for immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine throughout the meetings. “We underscored our position that Russia's nuclear threat let alone its use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable,” said PM Kishida, asserting the importance of global assistance to vulnerable populations under conflict.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman met the Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023.
“I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful leadership of the G20. Leaders wholeheartedly embraced the theme of India’s Presidency of "One Earth, One Family, One Future” and conveyed a strong consensus for joint action to address global challenges in the New Delhi Declaration . I am also very pleased that the G20 welcomed the African Union as a permanent member,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a statement.
There was a symbolic tree plantation at the Bharat Mandapam on the second day of the G20 Summit.
Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during his speech at the G20 Summit said that Brazil presidency will address the issue of inequality - of income, of access to healthcare, education, food, gender and race.
PM Modi proposes a virtual session of G20 in November. He also handed over the presidency gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
PM Modi congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as he handed over the presidency. He handed over the presidency gavel to the Brazilian President.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addresses the G20 Summit. Brazil will take over the presidency at the end of the summit. Its presidency will be effective from December 1.
At the gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, India's musical heritage was showcased. Gandharva Atodyam, a musical medley with a symphony of musical instruments was the highlight of the show.
