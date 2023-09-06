G20 Summit in Delhi: Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air announce one-time fee waiver for fliers; check details

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 Summit this week, several airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo, Air India and Vistara have announced a one-time waiver to passengers travelling to and from the national capital between September 7 and 11 amid traffic restrictions.

"There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," Air India announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Vistara issued a statement and said that due to the elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the G20 Summit that is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport, New Delhi, "we have made some adjustments to our flight operations to and from Delhi."

"We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled. All Vistara customers scheduled to travel between 8th to 11th September 2023 are requested to kindly check the Vistara website for their flight status in advance to avoid any inconvenience. We are also offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on the aforementioned dates. We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable," it said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo issued a statement and said due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, it is offering one-time waivers for passengers traveling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023.

“Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance. In case of any further queries, passengers are requested to contact our customer care numbers at 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838," the budget carrier further said.

Scores of flights are likely to be affected at the Delhi airport during the G20 Summit. Around 160 flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled due to the traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit.

Akasa Air also announced a similar waiver for its passengers and also asked them to plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of their flight.

With inputs from Poulomi Saha