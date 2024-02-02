2024 will be an exciting year for audio advertising, says Dishant Narang of Pindrop Metro Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Advertising in India is changing rapidly. From Billboard ads, to TVCs to audio ads, the transformation has been monumental. The uniqueness of audio advertisement lies in its ability to target captive audiences in a way that no other medium can. In today’s era of information overload, content clutter and hyper distractions, advertisers are forever seeking ever-engaged audiences to capitulate on; something that Pindrop Metro Tech Private Ltd. is heavily targeting to bring brands closer to their consumers by leveraging the yet-untapped potential of audio in India.

In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, Mr. Dishant Narang, Managing Partner, Pindrop Metro Tech Pvt. Ltd. told us about Pindrop Metro Tech's recent collaboration with DMRC and shared insights on future plans, 2024 outlook and scope of the audio advertising space in India.

Edited excerpts:

1. Given the potential for audio advertising to disrupt the traditional commuting experience, how does Pindrop Metro Tech plan to balance delivering impactful ads with maintaining a positive and non-intrusive commuter experience?

Passenger comfort has been a top priority at every stage of planning, a value emphasized by DMRC; and uniquely, Ad slots are and will continue to be strategically spaced out to avoid cluttered messaging. This 'spacing-out' not only ensures passenger comfort but also provides advertisers with more exclusive airtime, leading to better retention and recall for their respective brands.

2. As Pindrop Metro Tech's first offering focuses on Delhi Metro, are there plans to expand this advertising medium to other transportation sectors or regions in the future?

As we are just under two months into this venture, it's premature to detail our expansion plans at this stage. While we certainly do have plans to extend our reach into other transportation sectors and regions, particularly given the extraordinary response from the advertising industry, our immediate focus remains on solidifying our success with Delhi Metro, we are committed to expanding our offering across all lines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the shortest time possible.

3. Can you provide insights into the current state and potential growth of the audio advertising industry in India, highlighting key opportunities and challenges?

The audio advertising industry in India is currently experiencing a dynamic shift with the rise of digital platforms such as music streaming services and podcasts, while traditional terrestrial radio remains a strong contender, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. The industry is poised for significant growth, driven by creative and technological innovations such as ours. This growth presents key opportunities for targeted and personalized advertising, especially through content that taps into India's diverse cultures and languages. Overall, the industry stands at a promising juncture, blending traditional reach with innovative strategies.

4. How has the year 2023 unfolded for Pindrop Metro Tech, and could you share insights of the plans and vision for the company in 2024?

Pindrop Metro Tech is a unit of the Pindrop Media Group, a multi-disciplinary Creative & Marketing Solutions firm, founded in 1998 by the esteemed media personality – Mr. Shammi Narang. Pindrop's enduring relationship with DMRC spans over two decades, serving as the exclusive provider of in-train and in-station audio content since the inception of Delhi Metro. Pindrop Metro Tech was founded in 2023 itself, as a subsidiary of the Pindrop Media Group, specializing in AD solutions within Delhi Metro, and thus we are delighted with how the previous year has unfolded. From concept to execution, everything happened comprehensively yet promptly thanks to DMRC’s visionary approach and unwavering support. Moreover, the response that we garnered from the advertising industry upon our launch has been the icing on the cake. We have already onboarded a number of reputed brands from both the private and public sectors; ranging from industries such as automobiles, education, healthcare, jewelry, fashion, housing, apparells, furnishing, etc. We aim to keep growing and expanding at breakneck speed in 2024, and all our teams - technical, creative, sales and client servicing, are fully dedicated and aligned towards this common vision.

5. What are some of the trends you foresee shaping the audio advertising landscape in 2024 ?

In 2024, the audio advertising landscape is poised to evolve significantly. Moving away from our innovation (which is currently focussed at the Delhi / NCR market), some other key global trends may include the rise of voice-activated ads through smart devices, personalized advertising driven by AI, and the growth of programmatic audio advertising for efficient targeting. Podcasts will emerge as a prime medium for integrated ads. Enhanced analytics will offer deeper insights into ad performance, while immersive audio experiences through advanced sound technologies will gain traction. There will also be a shift towards more localized content and sustainable advertising, reflecting diverse consumer preferences. All in all, 2024 will be an exciting year for audio advertising, and we must be ready to embrace its dynamism.