Are you refrigerating and eating the smarter way?

Brand: SAMPO CORPORATION

Product: AIE smart inverter refrigerator series

A smart device, by definition, is an electronic gadget that is able to connect, share and interact with its user and other smart devices. The pandemic led many home users to turn to smart gadgets to reduce physical contact. With 221.9 million unit shipments, the global smart home devices market grew by 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2021, as reported by International Data Corporation (IDC).

A range of technological developments are already driving smart-home technology, much like your voice controlled virtual assistant that you use to create a grocery list, book a cab, check your recipe or just play your favorite song. When it comes to technology, Taiwan with its world class innovative products is always one of the biggest contributors. Brands like Shengbao Company, now known as SAMPO CORPORATION, have pushed the industry further with its dependable R&D.

As per latest statistics, revenues from the global smart home market from 2017 to 2026, are expected to rise at an average of 20.42% per annum. Tawanese brands are going to be a major contributor for this thanks to its strong industrial chain, technological edge and integrated manufacturing capabilities in sensors and IoT terminals which give the country a global advantage in IoT industry development.

Taiwan Excellence, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, awards products that bring to the world advanced technology, quality, value for money and better quality of life. Brands are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system covering four major aspects—R&D, Design, Quality and Marketing, along with the key criteria of being homegrown (made in Taiwan).

One such product range, as recognised, by Taiwan Excellence, is the AIE Smart Inverter refrigerator series by SAMPO CORPORATION. While keeping fruits and vegetables fresh in the preservation room, it also saves energy with its saving mode which can save 15% in summer and 18% in winter. The fridge also comes with Nano-Ti antibacterial deodorization technology. And like a true smart device it provides for all your needs with multiple food preservation methods that offer preservation, antibacterial, deodorization, and moisturizing.

This exquisite and beautiful appliance is created by large stainless panels that come with double deodorization design - Platinum deodorization and U-manga deodorization. It also offers platinum permanent and effective deodorization technology. Simple and fashionable, it comes in hair silver, and gold colour. And if you think that’s enough, wait till you hear about its eco-friendly design. It uses a 600a refrigerant to avoid the use of environmentally hazardous substances and has obtained an energy-saving and environmental label by MIT label, thus making it a product that matches all modern day market demands.

Often working professionals with young children and elderly people at home rely on smart home devices to make their life easy. Smart gadgets ensure safety with cameras that can be accessed remotely, kitchen appliances which have been making food healthier while also minimising food waste, cleaning robots cleaning the house, health gadgets that help monitor fitness, etc.

With homes around the world getting smarter, which gadget will you be adding next to home?

