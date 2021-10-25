Established in 2003, Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC) was formed through the integration of the industrial businesses of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Since then, based on the technologies and business foundation inherited from the two companies, TMEIC has been maximizing synergies in its core domains, including industrial systems, power electronics equipment, and rotating machinery, and also expanding its business areas by increasing its penetration into the renewable energy field along with strengthening its global business. With the hope of contributing to further advancements, TMEIC is keeping its sights on the world and will continue to deliver best-in-class products and optimal solutions.

We spoke with TMEIC's Senior Executive Vice President Akira Kawaguchi about the ways in which the group's business is contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality.

How do you view actions towards achieving carbon neutrality in 2050?

"Carbon neutral" is a new keyword. I think that nobody doubts its necessity and everyone recognizes that it is an issue that must be addressed. In order to build a sustainable society and pass it on to future generations, we must work to achieve carbon neutrality in various business areas.

What kinds of initiatives is TMEIC engaging in to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality?

TMEIC's core competencies are in power electronics technologies, which are core to AC/DC conversion that is essential for the utilization of renewable energy, rotating machine technologies necessary for the gas compression, liquefaction technologies required for the effective utilization of green energy sources as alternatives to fossil fuels, and the engineering capabilities to consistently align them and develop products achieving excellence, systems, and solutions. We already have a wide range of solutions, products, and technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality based on our experience with our supply record, as well as achievements in system integration, primarily in industrial fields. By combining these core competencies effectively, and at times, incorporating new technology developments, we are confident that we can propose and provide various solutions to customers at any stage of the process of achieving carbon neutrality.

Many of our customers are beginning to work on achieving carbon neutrality. However, there are some customers who become unsure, concerned, or hesitant when trying to formulate a definite plan as to what they can do, what they should actually do, and how to do it. From a technical viewpoint, the whole world is still at the starting line, and efforts are progressing steadily, day by day. In this situation, having essential core competencies is a key condition for making a valued contribution, and we will continue to grow and expand our core technologies.

TMEIC's Energy Resource Solutions Project (ERS Project) contributes to environmental management to help customers achieve carbon neutrality in manufacturing. The ERS Project will create new system solutions that widely provide power supply to consumers by integrating technologies with TMEIC's power electronics, rotating machinery, and engineering capabilities.

We propose the perspectives of 1) green energy (generating energy), 2) stable power supply (transmitting energy), 3) optimal energy usage (using energy), and 4) a resilient power supply (supporting energy) to deliver value-added products and systems. We believe that to achieve customers' goals, a lot of new businesses, which are different from those that have existed until now, will be created. We will combine existing technologies in completely new ways to provide solutions for these new businesses, as necessary, incorporating the development of new technologies to realize solutions that meet various needs.

TMEIC Solution Map - Towards the Realization of Carbon Neutrality

At present, TMEIC has reached a major turning point heading towards 2030-2050. The new businesses we are working on in carbon neutrality could potentially create new business domains and become one of the core focuses of our new businesses for the next decade. We would like to drive our development agilely, utilizing DX and collaboration outside the company as well.

Tell us about the prospects on TMEIC's ERS business in the Indian market going forward.

India has a vibrant market with huge potential that will continue to grow significantly in the future. Up until now, we have been developing business operations based on good relationships with a large number of key accounts, mainly in the steel industry and various industrial fields. Meanwhile, India is also approaching a major turning point towards decarbonisation and carbon neutrality. Our customers are also beginning to engage in new businesses under the new keyword of carbon neutrality. By creating new business together with our customers, we are confident that we can deepen our relationships and further expand business potential. With that track record, it will be possible to build new business channels with new customers. We will work hand-in-hand with the Indian market by developing new business through carbon neutrality.

Learn more about TMEIC India: Technology, Products and Automation Solutions for Industries Worldwide | TMEIC