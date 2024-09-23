epiplex.ai Appoints Raghunath Subramanian as CEO to Drive Global Expansion of AI Powered Knowledge Discovery, Business Process Automation, Task Mining and Digital Adoption Platform

epiplex.ai (formerly known as Epiance Software) a leading provider of AI-powered Process Discovery and Intelligence platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Raghunath Subramanian as its new Global President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In his role as Global President and CEO, Mr. Raghu will drive the company’s strategic vision of accelerating revenue growth across global markets, establishing epiplex.ai as a leading global brand, strengthening executive leadership, driving innovative AI-powered business solutions, and delivering exceptional customer success.

“Mr. Subramanian brings more than 25 years of experience in building niche industry offerings and scaling global businesses, with a unique blend of technology expertise and deep business acumen. His leadership marks a pivotal moment for epiplex.ai, as the company embarks on an ambitious phase of growth, positioning itself as a global leader in AI-powered process intelligence and automation,” said Rashmi.

Before joining epiplex.ai, Mr. Subramanian played a founding role at UiPath, a global leader in Intelligent Automation Technologies, where he served as India CEO and later as Chairman. He is also an active investor and board member across multiple startups, focused on pioneering AI-driven solutions for enterprises, green energy, social media, e-mobility, and entertainment.

“Becoming the CEO of epiplex.ai is an exciting opportunity to build on its strong legacy of over two decades of innovation, serving more than 1,000 clients worldwide,” said Mr. Subramanian. “We are entering a dynamic period of growth, and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of AI-driven new-age technologies that will usher in the next wave of digital transformation for enterprises globally.”

RashmiAiyappa, Founder & Executive Chairperson, and Ravi Ramamurthy, Vice Chairman & Chief Innovation Officer at epiplex.ai, shared their unwavering trust in Mr. Subramanian’s ability to lead the company to new heights. “Raghu’s expertise in scaling businesses, his exceptional humane leadership skills, his sharp business acumen, and his proven ability to execute growth strategies will be instrumental in propelling epiplex.ai toward its ambitious goals,” they noted.

About epiplex.ai:

epiplex.ai (formerly Epiance Software) is a leading provider of AI-enabled process discovery and intelligence platforms. The company’s AI-powered solutions empower enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, optimize business processes, and achieve digital transformation. With expertise in process capture, task mining, automation, and digital adoption across 45+ verticals, epiplex.ai has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Interaction Intelligence Products PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2024. epiplex.ai partners with organizations worldwide to drive growth and success.