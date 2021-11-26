For a better environment, for a better tomorrow - TMEIC

TMEIC Industrial Systems India Pvt Ltd (TMEIC India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC; President & CEO Masahiko Yamawaki) headquartered in Japan, is in charge of Indian operations based in Bengaluru and manufacturing facilities in Tumakuru, Karnataka, for design, engineering, manufacturing, and testing of PV inverters, variable frequency drives, electric motors, and large UPS systems.

Striving to be an essential player in providing state-of-the-art products that include renewable alternatives while promoting social, industrial and economic development of the country, TMEIC India's efforts are driving the company and its customers in the right direction.

TMEIC India's Managing Director Hemant Joshi shares his insights regarding the company's capabilities and its approach towards reducing the carbon footprint for a sustainable and secure future.

Reducing the energy footprint for the manufacturing process of customers

India is working to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 as part of its commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015. More proactive and vital objectives have been mandated at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, which was held in Glasgow from October 12 through November 21, 2021.

In alignment with India's goal, TMEIC India is fully committed to applying TMEIC's advanced technology in power and energy conversion through rotating machines as well as power electronics technology. The application of these technologies across multiple industries and application areas seeks to significantly contribute to reducing the energy footprint in the manufacturing process. Also, TMEIC India helps customers in many different ways to optimise energy consumption.

The application of TMEIC's high-efficiency medium voltage induction motors, for instance, enables the reduction of energy losses and thereby reduces the energy footprint of rotating equipment in customers' manufacturing processes. These motors can deliver the same efficiency across a wide operating range of loads and speeds, thus further improving the overall energy efficiency of the equipment.

Furthermore, the application of power conversion technology in solar power generation, process plants for precise speed control of equipment (thus saving energy consumption per unit of production), or providing reliable power for information technology infrastructure (data centres, telecom, and networking equipment) helps manage the user's process/assets in a very energy-efficient and reliable way, thereby reducing the energy intensity of the business.

Moreover, by applying control systems technology to large complex and energy-intensive manufacturing processes such as steel rolling, TMEIC's long-established know-how and experience has been accumulated into the process models that enable optimum energy usage to produce the rolled products in a very efficient way.

Usage of all these three core technologies, along with the expertise and experience of TMEIC engineers, helps users to achieve their energy efficiency goals and continue to contribute to realising carbon neutrality for respective industries as well as India as a country.

TMEIC India has also applied these technologies to its manufacturing facilities, once again, to significantly reduce energy consumption drawn from the state utility. The company remains committed to reducing the carbon footprint for the TMEIC India business.

Moving forward and with its sights set on the world, TMEIC India endeavours to grow together with the Indian market and TMEIC, while also contributing to realizing carbon neutrality for a better environment and a better tomorrow.

