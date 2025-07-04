From a Village without Electricity to Powering India’s Green Revolution: The Inspiring Journey of Gautam Das – Founder, Oorjan Cleantech

The story Oorjan and the founder is a compelling testament to how resilience, vision, and purpose can transform a life—and an entire sector. Founder, Gautam born to daily wage earners in a remote, flood-prone village with no electricity, began his education in a modest Zilla Parishad school. Despite immense odds, he pursued excellence—earning a degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay and a management degree from the Indian School of Business (ISB), later rising to become Director at a leading Indo-American bank.

Yet, even after a successful banking career—where Gautam led multi-million-dollar treasury and lending businesses—Gautam found himself questioning the deeper meaning of his work. A title and income weren’t enough. What he sought was impact. And with that clarity, he made a bold move. He met co-founder Manjesh while working at the bank. A Chartered Accountant turned banker, Manjesh always dreamed of building something meaningful in the sustainability space. The two decided to take the plunge—quitting their jobs to start from scratch and pursue their shared vision.

Oorjan Cleantech (www.oorjan.com) is a tech-enabled, finance-integrated renewable energy platform on a mission to solarize India from the ground up. Under his leadership, Oorjan has grown from a startup dream to a national force—serving over 5,000 customers across 22 states and union territories, enabling more than 250 megawatts of solar capacity, and deploying ₹1,200+ crore in green capital. That translates to the equivalent of planting 12 million trees and reducing over 350,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Oorjan follows a smart, asset-light model—collaborating with trusted last-mile solar installers, banks, and premium solar brands. It offers innovative financing models including Capex, Loans, PPAs, and PAYG, designed for residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Its proprietary IoT-based remote monitoring platform empowers users with real-time insights and predictive maintenance, ensuring efficiency and ease.

Oorjan has earned numerous recognitions such as Best Solar Startup in India by World CSR, New Energy Leader in Asia by the Asian Development Bank, and REI Collaboration of the Year. Gautam himself was nominated as Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Perhaps most impressively, Oorjan has delivered six consecutive years of profitability—a rare feat in the startup world—while staying focused on impact over scale for its own sake.

Outside his professional life, Gautam is an ultramarathoner, open-water swimmer, and Ironman-format triathlete. He has completed over 25 marathons, including the iconic 87 km Comrades Marathon in South Africa (twice), and a demanding 113 km triathlon. He is also a member of the Tata Mumbai Marathon Legend Club.

Gautam and Manjesh share a deep passion for fitness. To them, the spirit of entrepreneurship is much like endurance sport—it demands grit, discipline, and the resilience to go the distance. At Oorjan, this mindset is woven into the company’s culture. “Health is wealth” isn’t just a saying—it’s a daily practice. Team members are encouraged to prioritize both physical and mental well-being, knowing that true excellence begins with a healthy body and mind.

As Oorjan continues to light up homes, industries, and institutions with clean solar energy, it’s also inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs. The journey—from a powerless village to powering India's green revolution—proves that it’s possible to begin with almost nothing, and build something that truly matters.