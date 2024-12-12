Introducing the New DEEBOT T30S PRO: Redefining Home Cleaning

In a world where technology shapes modern living, the new DEEBOT T30S PRO harnesses AI-powered technology to deliver industry-leading innovations in home cleaning. Designed with precision, intelligence, and elegance, this advanced robotic vacuum, and mop offers effortless cleaning solutions for homes seeking refined and cutting-edge performance.

Every feature, from its intelligent navigation to powerful suction, reflects a dedication to creating a labor-saving, high-performance device that naturally integrates into the lifestyles of modern Indian families.

Precision Cleaning with TruEdge™ and ZeroTangle™ Technology

The new DEEBOT T30S PRO offers meticulous edge cleaning with its TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping technology. This system ensures optimized coverage, reaching up to 1mm from edges, leaving no corner overlooked.

Complementing this precision is ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology, which eliminates hair entanglement in brushes while maintaining strong suction. This feature not only reduces maintenance but ensures consistent performance over time, making it ideal for households with pets or long-haired occupants.

Advanced Intelligence for Seamless Performance

At the heart of the new DEEBOT T30S PRO is its suite of advanced AI-powered features. The AIVI 3D 2.0 system allows the robot to navigate homes with remarkable accuracy, recognizing obstacles and adjusting its path dynamically in real-time to avoid interruptions. This technology ensures smooth, efficient cleaning in even the most complex environments.

With TrueMapping 2.0, the device rapidly maps large areas, providing precise and efficient cleaning routes. This capability enhances coverage and ensures no spot is missed, regardless of the home layout.

The inclusion of AI Instant Re-mop elevates stain removal to new levels. This feature automatically identifies noticeable stains like soy sauce or ketchup, increasing water output and mopping the affected area three times for thorough cleaning. The mopping pattern adjusts to the stain's size, delivering a smarter, targeted clean without the need for manual intervention.

Exceptional Power for Unmatched Results

The new DEEBOT T30S PRO delivers impressive cleaning power with its 11,000Pa suction, ensuring debris, dust, and dirt are removed from all types of floors from wood, titles, concrete and carpets alike.

Enhanced by the OZMO TURBO 2.0 system, the device has deep & strong mopping capabilities, coupled with the robot's in-built water tank; it's able to conduct extended mopping sessions without a need to go back to the OMNI station to refill water. This system, combined with 9mm Auto-Lift Mopping, prevents cross-contamination by intelligently raising the mop pads when carpets are detected, ensuring spotless results across mixed surfaces.

Hands-Free Convenience with the OMNI Station

The smart OMNI Station provides an all-in-one solution for maintenance and operation, redefining thea meaning of hands-free convenience. From auto-emptying the dustbin to washing and drying mop pads with hot-water and hot-air, this station minimizes effort while ensuring maximizing hygiene.

Its clean aesthetics and compact design make it a stylish addition to modern homes, further enhancing its appeal as an intelligent, high-performance device.

Intuitive Controls and Seamless Interaction

Controlling the new DEEBOT T30S PRO is simple and intuitive, thanks to features designed for effortless operation. Foot Touch Control allows quick initiation of whole-house cleaning, while the YIKO AI Voice Assistant offers natural language input and accurate commands for a hands-free experience.

These features ensure cleaning tasks are performed with precision and convenience, reflecting the robot’s focus on intelligent performance.

Designed for Modern Homes

The new DEEBOT T30S PRO embodies a seamless blend of style and functionality. Its sleek design complements contemporary interiors, while its Easy Maintenance Design ensures durability and longevity. From its advanced AI capabilities to its robust cleaning power, the device integrates effortlessly into everyday life, making it a perfect fit for tech-savvy households.

Redefining Home Cleaning

With its precision-focused features and innovative design, the new DEEBOT T30S PRO sets a new benchmark for robotic cleaning. From TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping to ZeroTangle Technology, every aspect of the device reflects a dedication to excellence and convenience.

The inclusion of advanced systems like AIVI 3D 2.0, TrueMapping 2.0, and AI Instant Re-mop ensures intelligent, targeted cleaning, while powerful suction and the OMNI Station enhance its overall performance. With its elegant design and user-friendly features, the new DEEBOT T30S PRO delivers a cleaning experience that feels effortless and refined.

Experience the future of home cleaning with a device that combines innovation, precision, and style to create an unparalleled solution for modern living.

Find out more about ECOVACS latest range of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners today on the website.