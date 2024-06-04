Mudra Loans hit Rs 5 trillion milestone in FY24

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises play an important role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation. However, access to finance has often been a hurdle for these businesses, hindering their growth potential. In response to this challenge, the Government of India introduced the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), commonly known as Mudra Loans. This initiative aims to provide financial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), empowering them to expand, modernise, or start new ventures. In a significant milestone, Mudra Loans surpassed the Rs. 5 trillion mark in FY24, marking a monumental achievement in the journey of small business financing.
Understanding Mudra Loans
Mudra Loans are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, designed to offer financial assistance to non-farming, non-corporate small business sectors. These loans provide collateral-free funding of up to Rs. 10 lakhs to individuals and enterprises involved in manufacturing, trading, and services. The scheme aims to address the financing needs of underbanked and underserved segments of the economy, promoting inclusive growth and entrepreneurship.
Key Features and Benefits of Mudra Loans
Types of Mudra Loans
Mudra Loans are categorised into three types based on the loan amount:
Eligibility Criteria
To avail Mudra Loans, applicants need to meet the following eligibility criteria:
Recent Milestone: Rs. 5 Trillion Disbursal in FY24
In FY24, Mudra Loans witnessed record growth, surpassing the milestone of Rs. 5 trillion in disbursals. This significant achievement underscores the scheme's effectiveness in supporting small businesses and driving economic development. The surge in loan disbursals reflects the growing demand for accessible and inclusive financing options among entrepreneurs.
Factors Driving Growth
Several factors have contributed to the remarkable growth of Mudra Loans:
Impact and Transformation
Since its inception, PM Mudra Yojana has transformed access to collateral-free institutional credit, empowering small businesses across the nation. In FY24, the scheme witnessed a significant increase in the number and amount of sanctioned loans, highlighting its role in promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Notably, a substantial percentage of beneficiaries under the scheme are women, furthering gender equality and empowerment.
Mudra Loans have emerged as a lifeline for small and micro-enterprises, providing them with the necessary financial support to thrive and succeed. The milestone of Rs. 5 trillion disbursal in FY24 reflects the scheme's monumental impact on the MSME sector and the broader economy. As India continues its journey towards economic growth and prosperity, Mudra Loans will remain a key enabler of entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive development.
