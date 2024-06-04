Mudra Loans hit Rs 5 trillion milestone in FY24

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises play an important role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation. However, access to finance has often been a hurdle for these businesses, hindering their growth potential. In response to this challenge, the Government of India introduced the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), commonly known as Mudra Loans. This initiative aims to provide financial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), empowering them to expand, modernise, or start new ventures. In a significant milestone, Mudra Loans surpassed the Rs. 5 trillion mark in FY24, marking a monumental achievement in the journey of small business financing.

Understanding Mudra Loans

Mudra Loans are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, designed to offer financial assistance to non-farming, non-corporate small business sectors. These loans provide collateral-free funding of up to Rs. 10 lakhs to individuals and enterprises involved in manufacturing, trading, and services. The scheme aims to address the financing needs of underbanked and underserved segments of the economy, promoting inclusive growth and entrepreneurship.

Key Features and Benefits of Mudra Loans

No Collateral Required: Borrowers are not required to provide any security or third-party guarantee, making the loans accessible to a wider range of businesses.

Competitive Interest Rates: Mudra Loans offer affordable interest rates, typically not exceeding 1% per month, ensuring that borrowers can manage their repayment obligations effectively.

Accessibility: Funds can be easily accessed using a Mudra loan card, eliminating the need for frequent financial institution visits and streamlining the borrowing process.

Wide Coverage: The scheme caters to various business segments, including vendors, traders, and service providers, fostering a diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Government Backing: Mudra Loans are backed by the government, instilling confidence among borrowers and lending institutions alike.

Flexible Repayment Terms: The repayment terms are designed to accommodate the financial capabilities of small businesses, ensuring sustainable loan management.

Inclusive Financing: By targeting underprivileged sections of society, Mudra Loan promote financial inclusion and socioeconomic empowerment.

Types of Mudra Loans

Mudra Loans are categorised into three types based on the loan amount:

Shishu Yojana: Offers loans of up to Rs. 50,000 for new or small businesses.

Kishor Yojana: Provides loans ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakhs for businesses ready for expansion.

Tarun Yojana: Offers loans of up to Rs. 10 lakhs for established small businesses aiming for further growth.

Eligibility Criteria

To avail Mudra Loans, applicants need to meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Range: Between 18 and 65 years old.

Industry Type: Individuals and enterprises operating in non-farm sectors, including manufacturing, trading, and services.

Company Status: Available for both new startups and existing businesses looking to expand.

Operational Area: Nationwide coverage, supporting rural and urban enterprises.

Recent Milestone: Rs. 5 Trillion Disbursal in FY24

In FY24, Mudra Loans witnessed record growth, surpassing the milestone of Rs. 5 trillion in disbursals. This significant achievement underscores the scheme's effectiveness in supporting small businesses and driving economic development. The surge in loan disbursals reflects the growing demand for accessible and inclusive financing options among entrepreneurs.

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors have contributed to the remarkable growth of Mudra Loans:

Lower Delinquency Rates: The segment's lower delinquency rate has motivated financial institutes to boost loan growth, leading to increased disbursals.

Institutional Framework: An institutional framework, including guarantees provided by entities like the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd., encourages lenders to extend Mudra Loans.

Scaling of Existing Customers: A notable trend is the scaling of existing customers to higher category loans, indicating business stabilisation and growth.

Impact and Transformation

Since its inception, PM Mudra Yojana has transformed access to collateral-free institutional credit, empowering small businesses across the nation. In FY24, the scheme witnessed a significant increase in the number and amount of sanctioned loans, highlighting its role in promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Notably, a substantial percentage of beneficiaries under the scheme are women, furthering gender equality and empowerment.

Mudra Loans have emerged as a lifeline for small and micro-enterprises, providing them with the necessary financial support to thrive and succeed. The milestone of Rs. 5 trillion disbursal in FY24 reflects the scheme's monumental impact on the MSME sector and the broader economy. As India continues its journey towards economic growth and prosperity, Mudra Loans will remain a key enabler of entrepreneurship, innovation, and inclusive development.