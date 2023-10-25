NavTech introduces 'Nav Ocular': Revolutionary LiFi device delivers internet over indoor lights

Nav Wireless Technologies, a pioneering force in the field of Light Fidelity (LiFi) technology, is poised to make history by launching 'Nav Ocular,' a groundbreaking device that leverages light to provide seamless internet connectivity within the comfort of your home.

After months of unwavering dedication and relentless hard work, Nav Ocular is set to redefine the world's approach to wireless internet connectivity. This innovative addition to NavTech's product portfolio promises to revolutionize the way we access and experience the internet.

The highly anticipated unveiling of Nav Ocular will take place at the prestigious India Mobile Congress, scheduled for October 27, 2023, in Delhi. This event is set to captivate the attention of tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and the global community at large.

Hardik Soni, Co-founder and CTO of Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement, saying, "For the first time, the whole world will witness this groundbreaking product and technology in Delhi next week."

Nav Ocular is a patented marvel, proudly owned by Nav Wireless Technologies, with patents secured in the India, United States and other countries on the horizon. This achievement positions NavTech as the industry leader in LiFi innovation, pushing the boundaries of what LiFi can offer.

Compared to traditional WiFi, Nav Ocular offers a multitude of advantages, including enhanced speed, heightened security, interference-free operation, and superior energy efficiency. The use of light, which operates at a higher frequency than radio waves used in Wi-Fi, allows for lightning-fast data transmission, resulting in significantly higher data transfer speeds in Gbps.

One of the remarkable features of Nav Ocular is its advanced security, as the light signal cannot penetrate the walls of the room. This inherent design minimizes the device's vulnerability to signal interception or hacking from outside the premises, ensuring the privacy and security of users.

An additional highlight of LiFi and Nav Ocular is the absence of spectrum concerns. The light spectrum is abundant and unregulated, eliminating the need for spectrum licensing and congestion issues, making Nav Ocular a perfect solution for high-density environments.

Utilizing energy-efficient LED lights, Nav Ocular also boasts a longer lifespan compared to traditional Wi-Fi access points. This advantage results in reduced energy consumption and maintenance costs, offering economic and environmental benefits. Furthermore, Nav Ocular does not emit harmful electromagnetic radiation, contributing to a safer and more environmentally friendly internet solution.

Nav Wireless Technologies' Nav Ocular is a testament to the company's commitment to pioneering technology that improves our daily lives. With its official launch at the India

Mobile Congress, NavTech is set to leave an indelible mark on the tech industry and the world of connectivity.