Odisha’s IRM India Affiliate-Licensed Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management Opens at Sri Sri University

The much-anticipated Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) has officially opened at Sri Sri University (SSU), marking a historic milestone for India’s academic and economic landscape in a world defined by accelerating uncertainty and complexity. Established in partnership with the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate, this Centre stands as East India’s first hub dedicated to advancing enterprise risk education, innovation, and thought leadership. IRM is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM exams across 140 countries and the only body to award the Fellowship in ERM.

Advertisement

The Centre was officially inaugurated by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji, in the presence of Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni, President, Sri Sri University; Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate and India’s youngest enterprise risk expert; ShaileshHaribhakti, Governance Board Member, IRM India Affiliate; Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the Executive Committee at NAAC; Dr. Suresh Prabhu, Ravi Onkari, CFO, Sri Sri University and Ishita Shah, Director – Marketing, IRM India Affiliate.

Rooted in the vision of strengthening India’s resilience and global competitiveness, the Centre is poised to play a pivotal role in nation building by nurturing a new generation of risk-intelligent leaders aligned with IRM India Affiliate’s mission. By integrating world-class academic excellence with practical enterprise insights, the Centre will empower students and professionals to foresee, prepare for, and manage risks that impact businesses, communities, and governance.

Advertisement

Through access to international resources, globally recognised ERM examinations, and continuous professional development opportunities, learners will gain exposure to the highest global standards of risk management practice. The Centre’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, learning environment, and curated library of over 150 specialized titles will foster continuous discovery and skill development.

More than a physical space, the Centre is designed as a strategic think tank for Odisha, catalysing research and dialogue around critical challenges — ranging from disaster resilience and financial stability to cyber risk, climate adaptation, and social safety. Its initiatives will support regional capacity building, entrepreneurship, and policy innovation — fuelling the economic revival and sustainable growth of the region. Complementing these efforts, a Hall of Fame honoring global risk pioneers and a comprehensive taxonomy of 300+ enterprise risks provide intellectual anchors for research, teaching, and industry collaboration. The Centre also features a networking arena that connects India’s growing community of risk professionals and academics. An integrated online knowledge resource centre, developed by IRM India, provides access to case studies, global risk reports, and whitepapers for students and practitioners alike.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni, said, “The establishment of this Centre marks a transformative moment for both Sri Sri University and East India. In a rapidly changing world, the ability to manage risk is the foundation of sustainable growth. This collaboration with the world’s most prestigious and leading body for ERM will enable us to nurture leaders who can contribute meaningfully to India’s development, business integrity, and societal resilience.”

Hersh Shahadded, “The Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management is not just an academic initiative — it’s a nation-building platform. As India advances towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, risk intelligence will define our ability to thrive amid uncertainty. Through this Centre, we aim to build a pipeline of professionals and entrepreneurs who think strategically about risk and resilience, ensuring that India remains future-ready.”

Sri Sri University has demonstrated a strong track record in preparing students for IRM’s global ERM qualifications since 2022. The launch of the Global Centre for ERM further cements SSU’s position as a regional anchor for risk education and leadership. Together, IRM India Affiliate and Sri Sri University are shaping a resilient, risk-ready India — one that is powered by innovation, collaboration, and globally aware leadership driving the future of East India’s development and national progress. Both organisations also unveiled a whitepaper titled “Creating Resilient Campuses,” one of the first flagship initiatives under the newly launched Centre, aimed at strengthening institutional preparedness and risk culture across India’s education ecosystem.