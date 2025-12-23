Pocketful Showcases Practical Trading Tools and Technology at Finbridge Expo 2025 in Delhi

Pocketful, a rising name in the stock broking space, participated in the Finbridge Expo 2025 in Delhi for two days. During this time, the company showcased its trading platform and associated tools. The firm brought together traders and investors to demonstrate its next gen AI trading stack and low-cost leverage.

Recognising the growing demand for tools that simplify research and decision-making, Pocketful used the Finbridge Expo to highlight its AI-based and data driven features. Over the two days, the company reinforced its focus on simplifying market data rather than adding further complexity.

The star of the showcase was Pocketful GPT. Think of it as your personal market companion that translates complex market movements into plain English. Live demonstrations showed how it simplifies market information and reduces the time spent on research. The firm also showcased its advanced Stock Screener, engineered to make stock selection more systematic and rule-based. The Screener lets users filter stocks using multiple data points, helping them find stocks that fit their strategy.

Pocketful also reinforced its edge in financing with its Margin Trading Facility (MTF). Funding rates start at just 5.99% p.a. This makes it one of the most affordable leverage options in the market today with clear and fully transparent pricing.

While the focus was on Pocketful GPT and the Screener, the atmosphere remained friendly and community driven. Interactive games like “Spin the Wheel” and “Gold Rush” added to the excitement. Attendees won rewards ranging from cash prizes to Gold ETFs worth ₹501. These activities encouraged open conversations between the Pocketful team and active traders.

Speaking at the event, the founders of Pocketful, Sarvam Goel and Rishabh Goel, noted: "Our presence at Finbridge Expo was a statement on practical utility. We offer a 5.99% MTF along with practical trading tools. These include Pocketful GPT, Screener, and free algo APIs. The goal is to simplify trading for everyday users.”