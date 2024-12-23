Ponnusamy Karthik Leads Sustainable Growth with Milestones in Real Estate and Import & Export

Ponnusamy Karthik, a visionary entrepreneur and social leader, has announced key milestones in Real estate development and Import & Export, driving innovation and economic growth across India and beyond. With a sharp focus on sustainability and community upliftment, his initiatives address critical economic and social challenges.

Driving Innovation in Real Estate

Established in 2016, "NAMMA FAMILY GROUP" was founded by Karthik with the vision of redefining the real estate industry. He is the Founder and Chairman, supported by Managing Directors Mr. K. Govindaraj (AGS), Mr. A. Idhayadulla, Mr. T. U. Srikanth, Mr. V. P. Thanigaimalai, and Mr. G. Anand. The company operates Corporate Office in OMR, with a Head Office in Govindarajapuram, Guduvanchery, and a Branch Office in Thangappapuram, Guduvanchery.

In response to India's growing demand for modern and sustainable infrastructure, Ponnusamy Karthik has been at the forefront of eco-friendly real estate development. His projects prioritize high-quality layouts, smart residential spaces, and affordability, positively impacting urban and rural communities. Recently launched developments across Chennai, Guduvanchery, ECR, OMR, GST Road and overall Tamil Nadu, and key regions in Kerala and Karnataka reflect his commitment to delivering spaces that foster growth, connectivity, and improved living standards.

With over 1,000+ projects completed to date across Tamil Nadu, Karthik has set a benchmark in integrating sustainable practices into real estate, paving the way for long-term economic development. His focus on creating infrastructure that combines utility and innovation has drawn significant attention both domestically and internationally. The team’s growth from a small group to a thriving organization reflects the trust and support of thousands of satisfied clients across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Known for providing unmatched client satisfaction, the group evolved into "NAMMA FAMILY GROUP" in 2019 and incorporated as Namma Family Builder & Developer Private Limited in 2020. Today, the group employs over 190+ professionals and 800 labourers.

The company has successfully executed 15.8 million Sq. Ft. projects and currently manages ongoing 21.15 million Sq. Ft. projects, with 9.1 million Sq. Ft. projects in the pipeline, showcasing their continuous growth and commitment to innovation.

For more information visit: -

www.ponnusamykarthik.com

Boosting Farmer Income Through Tender Coconut Exports

Ponnusamy Karthik’s efforts in tender coconut exports are providing Indian farmers with direct access to global markets, particularly in the Middle East. By introducing efficient supply chains, advanced agricultural techniques, and ensuring consistent product quality, his initiatives have significantly improved farmer incomes while reducing agricultural waste.

Karthik’s approach bridges the gap between rural farmers and international consumers. By fostering sustainable farming practices and creating pathways to global trade, he is empowering farmers to achieve financial stability. These exports also highlight the growing demand for Indian agricultural products worldwide, further enhancing the country's reputation for quality and reliability.

This export-driven approach addresses systemic challenges faced by rural economies, empowering farmers with the tools and market reach needed to thrive. Karthik’s vision for agriculture extends beyond profitability to creating a sustainable ecosystem where rural communities can achieve economic independence and contribute meaningfully to India’s economy.

Social Impact Through Seyal Trust

In addition to his business achievements, Karthik’s philanthropic work through Seyal Trust continues to make a tangible difference in communities across Tamil Nadu. Operating under the motto "No Pasi No Anathai" (No Hunger, No Orphans) Seyal Trust has spearheaded programs in:

• Disaster relief, including flood support with essential supplies.

• Education support for underprivileged children.

• Food donations to orphanages and senior citizen homes.

• Environmental cleanups and youth empowerment programs.

• Support for differently-abled individuals and blood donation drives.

The recent flood relief efforts have been widely recognized, helping families recover from natural calamities through immediate assistance and long-term support. In addition, Seyal Trust has partnered with educational institutions and community groups to amplify its reach and ensure more families benefit from its initiatives. These programs reflect Karthik’s unwavering commitment to creating meaningful change.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Ponnusamy Karthik remains focused on expanding his contributions across real estate, Tender Coconut Export, and social development. Upcoming projects include large-scale infrastructure developments across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka & across India, aimed at balancing sustainability with innovation. His real estate initiatives continue to align with evolving customer needs, including premium residential projects and environmentally conscious designs.

In the agricultural sector, efforts to expand exports into new regions will continue to empower farmers and strengthen India’s position in global markets. With tender coconuts as a flagship product, his agricultural ventures aim to highlight the value of India’s natural resources in creating economic opportunities at scale.

Karthik’s leadership philosophy emphasizes inclusivity and opportunity, creating platforms where professionals, laborers, and farmers can thrive. By driving growth through impactful initiatives, Karthik is paving the way for a future where business success and social responsibility go hand in hand.

Karthik envisions a future where his company becomes a platform for empowering skilled young professionals across various sectors. With upcoming projects spanning all over India, he continues to lead his organization with a focus on innovation, growth, and community development. The main goal is to process Min 25 L Sq. Ft. Projects Yearly and to expand the Namma Family Group organization with minimum 50 Employees Yearly. In 2025, Planning to convert the Namma Family Group into a Public Limited Organization.

NAMMA FAMILY GROUP serves multiple industries, including Import & Export, Business Development, and Real Estate & Construction, with a global footprint spanning India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

About Ponnusamy Karthik

Born in 1992 in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, Ponnusamy Karthik is a graduate in Civil Engineering from Anna University. He is widely recognized for his contributions to real estate development, Import & Export, and community welfare. Through his initiatives, Karthik has inspired thousands, combining business acumen with a deep commitment to social change. Karthik is also a passionate reader, earning the reputation of being a bookworm who delights in reading a new book daily.